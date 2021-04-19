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An Honest Conversation With A Real Life Super Hero
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1 view • April 19, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3208/throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3208-throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Question: “I'm part of initiative called the Real Life Super Heroes. We are normal citizens that have devoted our lives to fighting injustice in the world by patrolling our cities and addressing homelessness in our communities, through hand outs and support. My two-part question is: Do you think that the world needs heroes? Do you think society will ever truly accept what we're doing?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3208-throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Question: “I'm part of initiative called the Real Life Super Heroes. We are normal citizens that have devoted our lives to fighting injustice in the world by patrolling our cities and addressing homelessness in our communities, through hand outs and support. My two-part question is: Do you think that the world needs heroes? Do you think society will ever truly accept what we're doing?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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