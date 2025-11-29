© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Danish Monarchy by Pacsteam
Originally written around 2012 during Denmark’s reign under a queen, this video reflects on the Danish monarchy, contrasting naive admiration with harsh historical and political realities. It explores power, control, and the hidden influence of royal families on global events, challenging conventional narratives and revealing uncomfortable truths.
