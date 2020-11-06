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Dr Stefano Scoglio - "THE INVENTED PANDEMIC, The Lack Of VIRUS ISOLATION &The INVALID COVID-19 Test(ENGLISH Subtitles)
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1372 views • November 06, 2020
From Dr Scolio :" At the request of some of my English speaking friends, I am posting here the document on the fake pandemia, on the lack of isolation of the virus and of the complete unreliability of the swab Covid-19 test...This document is attached to my interview on the ByoBlu online TV, which has now had more than 200,000 views and downloads..."
Found on link below :
https://www.facebook.com/notes/stefano-scoglio/the-invented-pandemic-the-lack-of-virus-isolation-and-the-invalid-covid-19-test/10219132803013133/
Found on link below :
https://www.facebook.com/notes/stefano-scoglio/the-invented-pandemic-the-lack-of-virus-isolation-and-the-invalid-covid-19-test/10219132803013133/
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