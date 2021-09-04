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Best & Taylor Intel (4/9/2021): Night Shadows in the Matrix — Jesus Christ is (Still) the Truth
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70 views • April 10, 2021
Russia, Ukraine, Putin, WW3, Biden, Gun Control, Mark, and More…
The war situation in Ukraine is still an unknown, but reports indicate that Russia and NATO may clash, and Ukraine is being used as a flash point. Remember that Global Deep State wants a world war so they can bring in their United Nations/China Social Credits System, aka the 4th Beast of Daniel. Prophecies indicate that once the Ukraine goes nuclear, it will spread rapidly as WW3 and America may take bad hits. Then we have everyone taking the “jab” even though there are many, many warnings concerning it. Is this first phase of the MARK, and beginning of the end for true humanity? Does the destruction of the Twin Towers on 9-11-2001 and then the rise of the ONE WORLD trade center a symbol of a triple strand or triple helix operation that appears to be going on world-wide? “Charlie-Victor-Alpha 9” And much more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The war situation in Ukraine is still an unknown, but reports indicate that Russia and NATO may clash, and Ukraine is being used as a flash point. Remember that Global Deep State wants a world war so they can bring in their United Nations/China Social Credits System, aka the 4th Beast of Daniel. Prophecies indicate that once the Ukraine goes nuclear, it will spread rapidly as WW3 and America may take bad hits. Then we have everyone taking the “jab” even though there are many, many warnings concerning it. Is this first phase of the MARK, and beginning of the end for true humanity? Does the destruction of the Twin Towers on 9-11-2001 and then the rise of the ONE WORLD trade center a symbol of a triple strand or triple helix operation that appears to be going on world-wide? “Charlie-Victor-Alpha 9” And much more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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