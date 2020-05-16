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Plandemic - Hebrew Sub
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6 views • May 16, 2020
Plandemic Part 1 includes an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, a molecular biologist and medical researcher. Dr. Mikovits says the Novel Corona virus pandemic is part of a larger conspiracy to encourage worldwide vaccinations.
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