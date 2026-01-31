California Fraud — Where Did the Homeless Money Go?

California’s homelessness crisis has consumed tens of billions of taxpayer dollars, yet conditions continue to worsen. In this livestream, we examine how deep the issue really goes — from documented federal charges to broader concerns about systemic mismanagement, lack of oversight, and global policy influence. According to federal authorities, a Westwood man was recently arrested on a criminal complaint charging wire fraud, alleging the misappropriation of homelessness funds. Prosecutors allege the money was used for luxury purchases while required services for program participants were not properly delivered. These allegations are part of the public record and remain subject to due process. Beyond this single case, the discussion expands to broader disclosures and warnings raised by public figures and policy commentators. Dr. Oz has spoken publicly about accountability and misuse of taxpayer resources. Former President Donald Trump has also referenced fraud and waste within government programs, calling for greater transparency. Additionally, the role of global policy frameworks and institutions such as the World Economic Forum is examined in the context of how large-scale funding decisions and governance models influence local outcomes. This broadcast is not about speculation or political attacks — it is about following the money, understanding how oversight failures occur, and asking why vulnerable communities continue to suffer despite unprecedented spending.