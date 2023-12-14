All Liquidity RUNS DRY In 2024 | Michael Pento

"I think the disasters in the market are going to be more intense and happen more frequently," says Michael Pento, portfolio manager. The Reverse Repo facility is being drained and could hit a critical low around March 2024. That's when "all liquidity leaves the stock market and leaves the banking system. That's when the trouble will really pop up."
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
1:35 Mainstream banned Pento
3:39 Artificial economy
8:55 60/40 portfolio
14:40 Free market?
21:55 Recession
31:30 Derivative meltdown?
34:16 Auditing the Fed
37:25 Cyber attack?
43:10 Pento Portfolio Strategies
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.