All Liquidity RUNS DRY In 2024 | Michael Pento

"I think the disasters in the market are going to be more intense and happen more frequently," says Michael Pento, portfolio manager. The Reverse Repo facility is being drained and could hit a critical low around March 2024. That's when "all liquidity leaves the stock market and leaves the banking system. That's when the trouble will really pop up."

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:35 Mainstream banned Pento

3:39 Artificial economy

8:55 60/40 portfolio

14:40 Free market?

21:55 Recession

31:30 Derivative meltdown?

34:16 Auditing the Fed

37:25 Cyber attack?

43:10 Pento Portfolio Strategies

