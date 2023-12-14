Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All Liquidity RUNS DRY In 2024 | Michael Pento
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
202 Subscribers
140 views
Published 18 hours ago

"I think the disasters in the market are going to be more intense and happen more frequently," says Michael Pento, portfolio manager. The Reverse Repo facility is being drained and could hit a critical low around March 2024. That's when "all liquidity leaves the stock market and leaves the banking system. That's when the trouble will really pop up."

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:35 Mainstream banned Pento

3:39 Artificial economy

8:55 60/40 portfolio

14:40 Free market?

21:55 Recession

31:30 Derivative meltdown?

34:16 Auditing the Fed

37:25 Cyber attack?

43:10 Pento Portfolio Strategies

_____________________________

Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary:

http://libertyandfinance.com

Keywords
hyperinflationinflationqtdeflationglobal collapsereverse repocredit crunchliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchglobalist crime syndicate controlled demolition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket