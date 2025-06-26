BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fortnite Refunds: $126 Million Settlement & How to Claim Your Money in 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
17 views • 17 hours ago

Fortnite Refunds: $126 Million Settlement & How to Claim Your Money in 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Fortnite players are set to receive a share of $126 million in refunds following a major FTC settlement with Epic Games over unauthorized in-game purchases. If you were charged for unwanted items between 2017 and 2022, you may be eligible for a refund. The FTC has extended the claim deadline to July 9, 2025. Learn how to check your eligibility, submit a claim, and avoid scams. Don’t miss out on your Fortnite refund—watch now for all the details!

Hashtags:

#FortniteRefund #EpicGames #FTCSettlement #GamingRefund #Fortnite2025 #RefundClaim #FortnitePlayers #EpicGamesRefund #GamingNews #MoneyBack

Keywords
fortnite refundepic games refundfortnite ftc settlementfortnite refund claimfortnite in-game purchasesgaming refunds 2025epic games lawsuitfortnite players refundftc fortnitefortnite news
