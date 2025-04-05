BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing Insights to Rise Above Painful Self-Limitation
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 4 weeks ago

Key Lesson: Resisting the revelation of any existing limitation is like resenting the ocean because you never learned how to swim!


1st Healing Insight: Wherever we are, whatever we see and experience can be no better - brighter, or darker - than the level of consciousness in which it is reflected.


2nd Healing Insight: The self that resists meeting any limitation...is the limitation it sees. This is why it can't see past that point! It is the "end" it sees; they are one thing.


3rd Healing Insight: The unwanted experience of being shown our present limitation is the only way the Divine can ask us if we wish to be shown how to go beyond it.


4th Healing Insight: Whatever seems to be in our way is part of the Way.


Join Guy for a FREE ONLINE TALK ... Register here:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

(nothing to join)

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, visit:  https://www.guyfinley.org

Keywords
healingwisdomspiritualitylifepainexperiencelimitation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy