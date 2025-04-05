Healing Insights to Rise Above Painful Self-Limitation

Key Lesson: Resisting the revelation of any existing limitation is like resenting the ocean because you never learned how to swim!





1st Healing Insight: Wherever we are, whatever we see and experience can be no better - brighter, or darker - than the level of consciousness in which it is reflected.





2nd Healing Insight: The self that resists meeting any limitation...is the limitation it sees. This is why it can't see past that point! It is the "end" it sees; they are one thing.





3rd Healing Insight: The unwanted experience of being shown our present limitation is the only way the Divine can ask us if we wish to be shown how to go beyond it.





4th Healing Insight: Whatever seems to be in our way is part of the Way.