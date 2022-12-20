Is the left BLUFFING about fusion energy to give FALSE HOPE

Glenn Beck





Dec 19, 2022

In this clip, Glenn details a recent report that teases a HUGE breakthrough in the search for viable, nuclear fusion. But fusion power stations are still ‘decades’ away from becoming a reality, and even some scientists say there’s ‘reason to be careful with celebration.’ Any kind of development in the nuclear fusion world is great, Glenn says. But we’re likely still FAR away from it becoming our primary source of energy. In fact, Glenn worries the far-left may be hyping recent developments to give YOU false hope and to assure the American people that our energy crisis (thanks to their crazy, climate policies) will be a worry of the past...









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_daF-GN7uVE



