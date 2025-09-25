This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





A place where nobody dared to go The love that we came to know They call it Xanadu (the tears you cried, the reasons why) And now, open your eyes and see What we have made is real We are in Xanadu (the dream, we offer you) A million lights are dancing And there you are, a shooting star An everlasting world And you're here with me eternally Xanadu, Xanadu, whoa (now we are here) In Xanadu (Xanadu) Xanadu, Xanadu, whoa (now we are here) In Xanadu Xanadu, your neon lights will shine For you Xanadu The love, the echoes of long ago You needed the world to know They are in Xanadu (you're everything, you've given me) The dream that came through a million years That lived on through all the tears ...