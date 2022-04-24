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REVIVAL IS NOT COMING
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41 views • April 24, 2022
As we Get Closer to Jesus Returning, if you look at Scripture we are at the point that Jesus is coming soon and the World keeps getting darker and darker every single day. Pastor Dan McDonald and Pastor Jeff Basham and Pastor Daniel Strickler talk about that there not going to be a revival. We pray that they’re wrong but if you look at scripture and Jesus tells us what is to come. We can safely say normal isn't coming back.
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