FDA HEAD GOES ANTI-VAX
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 15 hours ago

Once labeled a dangerous ‘anti-vax’ technique, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks is now stating he would space out vaccines to avoid mounting adverse reactions.

