Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus - Reported that a Mi-24 Helicopter of Poland - Violated the State Border, Flying 1200 meters into the territory of Belarus

The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus reported that the Mi-24 of Poland violated the state border, flying 1200 meters into the territory of Belarus.
The published video clearly shows the line of the state border and the fence, so the pilot of the Polish helicopter could hardly have accidentally flown over it.
