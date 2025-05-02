BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In five years we cured it all!
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
83 views • 18 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

So when I got out of jail, they said, you can't say XMRV, so I just changed the picture to HGRV, the Human Gamma RetroVirus, because you injected it in every human and it came out of a human just like smallpox, as a cowpox, because the disease entity, once your immune system works on it will never infect anybody. So this is from Morris, Gerwyn Morris in the UK, he was working with us at the Institute from 2006 to 2011 when I was fired. Before I was fired, by the way, we cured it all. I had a five-year guaranteed contract. Said I want a million dollars, not more than 10% in bonus every year. I want a 40,000 signing bonus, and I'll have it done in five years, start to finish. We've got causes and cures. We know every variant. Oh, because I own the PCR for that to the patent, because I know which spike protein and which surface unit is immunogenic and which will cause each of these things. Why? Because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the cytokine storm!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/01/2025

Clip from my presentation at the Charlie Ward Truth Seekers Conference in Miami.

Presentation at https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Reference: A neuro-immune model of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic fatigue syndrome; Morris & Maes; Metab Brain Dis. 2012 Jun 21: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22718491/

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthcurechronic diseasemikovits
