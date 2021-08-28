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** THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU **
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123 views • August 28, 2021
** Pindar The Lizard King
- The Biggest Secret, David Icke – Feb/1999
PDF-Book: https://www.eindtijdinbeeld.nl/EiB-Bibliotheek/Boeken/The_Biggest_Secret_by_David_Icke.pdf
- Crazy? There are many who will dub me a ‘nut’ for what I have written in this book. My reply is this: Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that held its ground.
-Knowledge is in the hands of the few and the rest are kept ignorant. The classic structure for manipulation and control.
-- Days of Decision
We are on the cusp of an incredible global change. A crossroads where we make decisions which will influence life on Earth well into the future of what we call time. We can fling open the doors of the mental and emotional prisons which have confined the human race for thousands of years. Or we can allow the agents of that control to complete their agenda for the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical enslavement of every man, woman and child on the planet with a world government, army, central bank and currency, underpinned by a micro chipped population.
I know that sounds fantastic, but if the human race lifted its eyes from the latest soap opera or game show for long enough to engage its brain, it would see that these events are not just going to happen - they are happening. The momentum for the centralized control of global politics, business, banking, military and media is gathering pace by the hour. The micro chipping of people is already being suggested and, in many cases, underway. Whenever a hidden agenda is about to be implemented there is always the period when the hidden has to break the surface for the final push into physical reality. This is what we are seeing now in the explosion of mergers between global banking and business empires, and the speed at which political and economic control is being centralized through the European Union, the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the Multilateral Agreement on Investment, and the stream of other globalizing bodies like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the G-7/G-8summits. Behind this constant and coordinated centralization is a tribe of interbreeding bloodlines which can be traced to the ancient Middle and Near East. They emerged from there to become the royalty, aristocracy and priesthood of Europe before expanding their power across the world, largely through the ‘Great’ British Empire. This allowed the tribe to export its bloodlines to all the countries the British and European powers occupied, including the United States where they continue to run the show to this day. There have been just over 40 Presidents of the United States and 33 of them have been genetically related to two people, England’s King Alfred the Great and Charlemagne, the famous monarch in 9th century France. Throughout this whole period the agenda of this bloodline has been gradually implemented until we have reached the point today where centralized global control is possible.
-Cont’d --
** Reptilians And The Council Of 13
Saviors of Earth, Stewart A. Swerdlow – 04/Apr/2015
- Article: https://saviorsofearth.ning.com/profiles/blogs/reptilians-and-the-council-of-13-by-stewart-a-swerdlow
-- The leader of the Earths Illuminati is called the “Pindar“. The Pindar is a member of one of the 13 ruling Illuminati families, and is always male. The title, Pindar, is an abbreviated term for “Pinnacle of the Draco”, also known as the “Male PENIS of the Dragon” and “The Beast.” Symbolically, this represents the top of power, control, creation, penetration, expansion, invasion, and fear. The holder of this rank reports to the purebred Reptilian leader in the inner Earth.
-- Cont’d --
Subject Matter:
- An Overview of the Illuminati
- Are the Illuminati taking over the world?
- Council of 13
Articles: https://illuminatiexposed.home.blog/tag/pindar/
- The Biggest Secret, David Icke – Feb/1999
PDF-Book: https://www.eindtijdinbeeld.nl/EiB-Bibliotheek/Boeken/The_Biggest_Secret_by_David_Icke.pdf
- Crazy? There are many who will dub me a ‘nut’ for what I have written in this book. My reply is this: Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that held its ground.
-Knowledge is in the hands of the few and the rest are kept ignorant. The classic structure for manipulation and control.
-- Days of Decision
We are on the cusp of an incredible global change. A crossroads where we make decisions which will influence life on Earth well into the future of what we call time. We can fling open the doors of the mental and emotional prisons which have confined the human race for thousands of years. Or we can allow the agents of that control to complete their agenda for the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical enslavement of every man, woman and child on the planet with a world government, army, central bank and currency, underpinned by a micro chipped population.
I know that sounds fantastic, but if the human race lifted its eyes from the latest soap opera or game show for long enough to engage its brain, it would see that these events are not just going to happen - they are happening. The momentum for the centralized control of global politics, business, banking, military and media is gathering pace by the hour. The micro chipping of people is already being suggested and, in many cases, underway. Whenever a hidden agenda is about to be implemented there is always the period when the hidden has to break the surface for the final push into physical reality. This is what we are seeing now in the explosion of mergers between global banking and business empires, and the speed at which political and economic control is being centralized through the European Union, the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the Multilateral Agreement on Investment, and the stream of other globalizing bodies like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the G-7/G-8summits. Behind this constant and coordinated centralization is a tribe of interbreeding bloodlines which can be traced to the ancient Middle and Near East. They emerged from there to become the royalty, aristocracy and priesthood of Europe before expanding their power across the world, largely through the ‘Great’ British Empire. This allowed the tribe to export its bloodlines to all the countries the British and European powers occupied, including the United States where they continue to run the show to this day. There have been just over 40 Presidents of the United States and 33 of them have been genetically related to two people, England’s King Alfred the Great and Charlemagne, the famous monarch in 9th century France. Throughout this whole period the agenda of this bloodline has been gradually implemented until we have reached the point today where centralized global control is possible.
-Cont’d --
** Reptilians And The Council Of 13
Saviors of Earth, Stewart A. Swerdlow – 04/Apr/2015
- Article: https://saviorsofearth.ning.com/profiles/blogs/reptilians-and-the-council-of-13-by-stewart-a-swerdlow
-- The leader of the Earths Illuminati is called the “Pindar“. The Pindar is a member of one of the 13 ruling Illuminati families, and is always male. The title, Pindar, is an abbreviated term for “Pinnacle of the Draco”, also known as the “Male PENIS of the Dragon” and “The Beast.” Symbolically, this represents the top of power, control, creation, penetration, expansion, invasion, and fear. The holder of this rank reports to the purebred Reptilian leader in the inner Earth.
-- Cont’d --
Subject Matter:
- An Overview of the Illuminati
- Are the Illuminati taking over the world?
- Council of 13
Articles: https://illuminatiexposed.home.blog/tag/pindar/
Keywords
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