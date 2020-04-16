2020 Virus 24 | Ep.19 | Why did Melinda Gates refer to this as an experiment?

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #BillGates #MelindaGatesIn this short episode we take a look at an interview that Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave to Business Insider's Alyson Shontell on 11 April 2020.It appears that Melinda Gates may have a case of foot in mouth.Here are the links to the articles for you to have a look at, think about and draw your conclusions accordingly.Melinda Gates calls coronavirus "the experiment":Business Insider interview with Melinda Gates 11 April 2020 with Alyson Shontell:If this resonates with you and you feell that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---