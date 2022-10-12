Bdelloid Rotifers 3: Amazing Views of Microscopic Freshwater Creatures

Original video footage of microscopic animals often found in freshwater
environments. These tiny animals have the amazing ability to go through
anhydrobiosis, where they can rapidly dehydrate and become dormant to
re-emerge when rehydrated.
Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Rotifera
Class: Bdelloidea
