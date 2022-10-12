Bdelloid Rotifers 3: Amazing Views of Microscopic Freshwater Creatures

Original video footage of microscopic animals often found in freshwater environments. These tiny animals have the amazing ability to go through anhydrobiosis, where they can rapidly dehydrate and become dormant to re-emerge when rehydrated.



Kingdom: Animalia

Phylum: Rotifera

Class: Bdelloidea



