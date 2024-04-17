Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of 57th motorised infantry, 14th, 54th mechanised, and 77th aeromobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 63rd mechanised, 3rd assault brigades, and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade hae been repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 70 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two Plastun-3000 electronic reconnaissance stations, as well as one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of 56th mechanised, 5th, 79th air assault, 28th, 30th, and 93rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Blagodatnoye, Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, and Kurdyumovka

(DPR).

In addition, three counterattacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and 46th Airmobile Brigade have been repelled near Vyemka and Krasnogorovka (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 480 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on units of 24th, 47th, and 59th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novgorodskoye, Netaylovo, and Karlovka (DPR).

Eight counter-attacks have been repelled by units of 25th airborne, 68th, 71st jaeger, 23rd, 115th mechanised brigades, and the 78th Separate Air Assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Pervomayskoye, Umanskoye, and Berdychi (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 330 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. The servicemen also have defeated units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye and Makarovka (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kazatskoye, Berislav, and Nikolayevka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 35 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, as well as one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged ammunition depots of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the terrorist units of the Russian Volunteer Corps, as well as manpower and military hardware in 132 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 191 UKR UAVs, six U.S.-made MGM-140 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, and one French-made Hammer aerial guided bomb.

In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 21,483 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 air defence missile systems, 15,798 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,267 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,935 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,096 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.