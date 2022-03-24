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Black savages drag white woman in car jacking till her arm rips off, she dies in road.
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261 views • March 24, 2022
Neighbors said they ran to try to help but there was little that could be done to save a woman who was carjacked and dragged to her death Monday afternoon in a New Orleans neighborhood. Witness say ambulance took 15 minutes to arrive and the criminals showed total disregard for human life and acted like wild savages update link:.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwW-DpIhi4k
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