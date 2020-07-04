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04142020 Trump military will distribute vaccine by end of 2020
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220 views • July 04, 2020
04142020 clip trump military will distribute vaccine by end of the year
start with Nursing homes and Senior Centers
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-7N8HAKWmc
13m25s into the video Trump says military will distribute a vaccine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Trump talks Michael Flynn, Obama admin and China with Maria Bartiromo
Fox Business Premiered May 14, 2020
President Trump discusses battling coronavirus, reopening the U.S. economy and fallout from the Russia
investigation on 'Mornings with Maria.'
start with Nursing homes and Senior Centers
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-7N8HAKWmc
13m25s into the video Trump says military will distribute a vaccine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Trump talks Michael Flynn, Obama admin and China with Maria Bartiromo
Fox Business Premiered May 14, 2020
President Trump discusses battling coronavirus, reopening the U.S. economy and fallout from the Russia
investigation on 'Mornings with Maria.'
Keywords
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