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Why is There a Nurse Backlash Over Mandating 'Vaccinations' - Surely They Would Know...
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153 views • September 05, 2021
There are Millions of Nurses globally being threatened by 'Vaccine Mandates' or get Fired. Yet for Most of these Nurses they have worked throughout the last 18mths and they have not only looked after Covid patients they have built up an immunity to the virus or have seen reason to Not get the 'vaccine' - Find out by Watching.
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