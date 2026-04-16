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More from Kiev... after Russian strikes.
Adding description of a video that was silent, so couldn't upload it:
A Russian FPV strike on a diesel locomotive in Kherson.
For those who haven't been following, the Russian Armed Forces have been targeting Ukraine's railway infrastructure for a long time, attacking trains, diesel locomotives, repair sites, and so on.