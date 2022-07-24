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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fear Of The Lord Is Your Motivation.
Proverbs 23:17-18 (NIV).
17 Do not let your heart envy sinners,
but always be zealous for the fear of the Lord.
18 There is surely a future hope for you,
and your hope will not be cut off.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Sinners are to be opposed in your spirit.
Follow the Narrow Path in earnest.
The Fear Of The Lord drives you to your goal.
https://tinyurl.com/2p8ztws3
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