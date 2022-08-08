Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 9, Mass State Assembly: Freedom from the Matrix, Grounding on Land & Soil

Informative presentation and discussion with Kenzie Rhoades and Ronald Carriveau on Freedom from the Matrix, ways in which Americans can step out of the constricting Maritime Jurisdiction of US INC. and back to the land and soil jurisdiction of the original Union of States through reclaiming their birthright American status as State nationals on the land and soil of their own State Republic.

Please see the previous Podcasts in this series for more information.





LINKS FOR MORE:

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America:

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/





The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Massachusetts State Assembly:

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/massachusetts-state-assembly-links-podcasts-information/





Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/





Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/





Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2





Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3





Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

https://www.bitchute.com/video/98bpS1e7e0Oh/





LET FREEDOM RING! MASS STATE ASSEMBLY PODCAST 6: MEDICAL FREEDOM ON LAND & SOIL JURISDICTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiyNw9tHFdhg/





Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 With Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4cdAr6sCa1y8/





Massachusetts State Assembly site:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/





The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/





The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/





Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg





Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/





Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI





Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/





Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html





RAMOLA D REPORTS:





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FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble