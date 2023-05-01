Australians seeking compensation for being 'allegedly injured from COVID vaccines’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
Apr 30, 2023
Australians are seeking compensation for being “allegedly injured from covid vaccines,” says Sky News host Rowan Dean.
“500 Australians have joined a class action lawsuit … the landmark lawsuit has been launched against the federal government, against the TGA and against the Department of Health and alleged negligence by the TGA in its approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines," Mr Dean said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.