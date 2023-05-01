Create New Account
Australians seeking compensation for being 'allegedly injured from COVID vaccines’ (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/eHXYla1jU58

Apr 30, 2023

Australians are seeking compensation for being “allegedly injured from covid vaccines,” says Sky News host Rowan Dean.


“500 Australians have joined a class action lawsuit … the landmark lawsuit has been launched against the federal government, against the TGA and against the Department of Health and alleged negligence by the TGA in its approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines," Mr Dean said.

