The US Congress Approves New "anti-Semitism" Bill





The US Congress has approved a bill which sets out to change the current legal definition of anti-Semitism to include criticism of Israel. The law was rushed through Congress as the US' political and media class seek to label the pro-Palestine movement on campuses, which is growing in size and influence, as anti-Semitic, therefor conflating political debate and criticism of Israel and its government with anti-Semitism.





The bill has been criticised by pro-Israel politicians in Congress for its chilling effect on free speech and criticisms of Israeli government policies. Brown University professor of Holocaust and genocide studies Omer Bartov, an Israeli, rejected the notion that the protests were anti-Semitic: 'I listened to interviews with Jewish students who feel threatened and it appeared that many were scared by the Palestinian flag and calls for intifada. Intifada means 'shaking off', as in 'shaking off' the occupation. There's nothing threatening about opposing occupation or oppression. This is not anti-Semitism.' 2024/05/02





Source: https://middleeastmonitor.com





