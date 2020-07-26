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Block 5G! How to Protect Yourself From Harmful EMF Radiation
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343 views • July 26, 2020
Get your FREE Radiation Protection and Shocking Truth About 5G Packet! Click here ➤➤ https://courses.drgroup.com/radiation...
In this follow up video to Dr. Group's widely popular "The Shocking Truth About 5G," Dr. Group introduces the top products he uses to protect himself and his family against the negative effects of EMF radiation. The best way to start protecting yourself is to start from the inside with nutrition and then move to your external environment. EMF/RF radiation is all around us and if you live near any sort of civilization, you are constantly being exposed and bombarded. TV's, smart meters, electrical lines, cell phones, smart phones, wifi hotspots...the list goes on and they can all cause disturbances in our body. Protect yourself from harmful radiation today!
Help us educate and stop harmful EMF and 5G: http://standforhealthfreedom.com
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#5Gdangers
#EMFprotection
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
In this follow up video to Dr. Group's widely popular "The Shocking Truth About 5G," Dr. Group introduces the top products he uses to protect himself and his family against the negative effects of EMF radiation. The best way to start protecting yourself is to start from the inside with nutrition and then move to your external environment. EMF/RF radiation is all around us and if you live near any sort of civilization, you are constantly being exposed and bombarded. TV's, smart meters, electrical lines, cell phones, smart phones, wifi hotspots...the list goes on and they can all cause disturbances in our body. Protect yourself from harmful radiation today!
Help us educate and stop harmful EMF and 5G: http://standforhealthfreedom.com
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#5Gdangers
#EMFprotection
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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