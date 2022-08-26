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Brent Winters of CommonLawyer.com joins me in this fascinating interview about law and the Bible. We'll cover everything from land to what it means to be a national to politically correct speech to the militia and a little bit in between. This will open your eyes to a lot of things going on today, but most importantly, it will provide you with hope in the battle we are engaged in.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/they-seek-to-rule-us-by-words-we-must-rule-by-the-word-video/
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