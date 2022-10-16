DELUSIONS: Mainstream Americans are Living in an Artificial World

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DELUSIONS: A mini-documentary from Mike Adams, this video reveals how mainstream Americans are living in an artificial world, where nearly everything they believe to be true is actually false.
As reality arrives, these people will be destroyed by their inability to recognize or navigate reality, combined with their inability to adapt to events that contradict their false brainwashing and indoctrination programming.
Mainstream Americans are living in an artificial world (mini-documentary by Mike Adams)