Generally speaking, when one lies, it is for their benefit at the expense of everyone else. It is essentially, ‘THEIR TRUTH’, which could also be interpreted as a lie for you. Of course I’m not referring to an individual conveying their own lived experience, but when you call that lived experience truth, it is by definition not objective. Since it is impossible to guarantee that people will not lie to you, the best you can do is protect yourself with objectivity. In order to do that you have to value and prioritize the truth no matter how it makes you or anyone else feel. You also must implement an information verification procedure undergird by objective reality. If you can do this, not only will you be able to protect your mind and heart from the enemies at the gates, you will also become a shining example to others that they too can break free from this cycle of self destructive propaganda. You cannot build a better world on a foundation of lies. It’s been tried before and it’s being tried right now. Is this world better yet? Oh! I know - we are just one lie away from that utopian society, right?
https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/21/us/oklahoma-double-murder-plot/index.html
ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-53-SYSTEM-OF-CONTROL-e2im25s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.