Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 53: SYSTEM OF CONTROL
channel image
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
30 Subscribers
22 views
Published 14 hours ago

Generally speaking, when one lies, it is for their benefit at the expense of everyone else. It is essentially, ‘THEIR TRUTH’, which could also be interpreted as a lie for you. Of course I’m not referring to an individual conveying their own lived experience, but when you call that lived experience truth, it is by definition not objective. Since it is impossible to guarantee that people will not lie to you, the best you can do is protect yourself with objectivity. In order to do that you have to value and prioritize the truth no matter how it makes you or anyone else feel. You also must implement an information verification procedure undergird by objective reality. If you can do this, not only will you be able to protect your mind and heart from the enemies at the gates, you will also become a shining example to others that they too can break free from this cycle of self destructive propaganda. You cannot build a better world on a foundation of lies. It’s been tried before and it’s being tried right now. Is this world better yet? Oh! I know - we are just one lie away from that utopian society, right?

https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/21/us/oklahoma-double-murder-plot/index.html


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-53-SYSTEM-OF-CONTROL-e2im25s

Keywords
liespropagandatruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket