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NIGHT SHADOWS 06292022 -- Little Babies on Playpen Earth Have Found the Nuclear Matches
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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So here we are on 6-29-2022 and threats and counter threats as the little babies on playpen Earth have not only found the nuclear matches, it appears they may use them as their temper tantrums increase. Unable to even remotely understand their REAL REALITY, it appears humankind is headed for self-destruction on a massive scale, never able to find THE TRUTH of who they really are. Meanwhile sign upon sign of their impending doom goes by unnoticed as they march forward under a veil and thus are easily led into one witchcraft spell after another. Parents offer up their little ones to the fires and bow down and kiss the black boots of tyranny with a smile and gratitude and have no clue what they are doing and so it goes in the Matrix...


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