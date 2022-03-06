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Counterparts - Actor Jeremy Roberts
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0 view • March 06, 2022
Jeremy Roberts played the role of Lieutenant Commander Dimitri Valtane in both Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and the retro-episode of Star Trek: Voyager, "Flashback". He also appeared in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fourth season episode "Hippocratic Oath" as Meso'Clan, credited as Jerry Roberts.
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