WHY DID DEL GLITTER BOMB THE USA?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 14 hours ago

Amid the wave of journalists and health leaders changing their tune on vaccine safety, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, made several claims about Long COVID, natural infection, and COVID Vaccination that Del just had to address with an illuminating demonstration on natural spread vs. vaccination. 


#DeborahBirx #ChrisCuomo #GlitterDemo #GlitterBomb #USA #Astrazeneca #LongCOVID


