Human Cloning and “The Island” – Epstein Files Part 10 – Video #318

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Human cloning is a reality, and Epstein was a key figure at the center of the hub organizing it. This analysis goes into the 2005 Michael Bay movie The Island, blue butterfly symbolism and lots more.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-niece-i-was-told-i-belonged-to-cult-of-baal/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files-part-2/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/where-epstein-ultimately-leads-epstein-files-part-5/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epstein-bill-gates-keeper-epstein-files-part-6-video-284/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-intelligence-marketplace-epstein-files-part-7-video-285/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/les-wexner-israeli-intelligence-epstein-files-part-8-video-286/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/human-incubators-designer-babies-epstein-files-part-3/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/beef-jerky-human-flesh-epstein-files-part-4/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEwhMcVZ4ZM
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01374954.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01472231.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01648787.pdf
https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/blue-butterflies-and-epstein
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.