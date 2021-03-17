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There is a ‘new tyranny’ in Joe Biden’s America
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131 views • March 17, 2021
Dr Martin Luther King would be “horrified by the America of today” which practices the “crudest most basic form of Marxism” by dividing people based on colour, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.
“Martin Luther King would be horrified by the America of today, not only because he fought against the very things that are happening, but because he literally did dream of an America which racial differences, sexual differences, tribal differences of any sort, were literally invisible,” Mr Dean said.
Mr Dean said the United States and the rest of the western world has departed from the pursuit of what Dr King described as “the brotherhood of man”.
“Martin Luther King was very specific in how to achieve that dream, and that was by focusing on character,” he said.
“Character must triumph everything, character is ahead of any other definition, so judge every individual by their moral character, their merit as a person”.
Mr Dean said the current wave of segregation which sees universities holding different graduation ceremonies based on ethnicity and race, is the “crudest most basic form of Marxism”.
“Dividing people into different groups so you can control them, and rule over them,” he said.
“This is what we’re seeing the new tyranny where you must belong to that tribe, and it goes right to the top.”
“Martin Luther King would be horrified by the America of today, not only because he fought against the very things that are happening, but because he literally did dream of an America which racial differences, sexual differences, tribal differences of any sort, were literally invisible,” Mr Dean said.
Mr Dean said the United States and the rest of the western world has departed from the pursuit of what Dr King described as “the brotherhood of man”.
“Martin Luther King was very specific in how to achieve that dream, and that was by focusing on character,” he said.
“Character must triumph everything, character is ahead of any other definition, so judge every individual by their moral character, their merit as a person”.
Mr Dean said the current wave of segregation which sees universities holding different graduation ceremonies based on ethnicity and race, is the “crudest most basic form of Marxism”.
“Dividing people into different groups so you can control them, and rule over them,” he said.
“This is what we’re seeing the new tyranny where you must belong to that tribe, and it goes right to the top.”
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