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Andrei Kosyak. They Threw Me like a Dog next to some Garbage Pit & the Servicemen Began to Use Me for Souvenirs. They Tore Off my Shoulder straps, the Patch of the JCCC. Read Descript. 030622
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50 views • March 05, 2022
He was there to discuss and coordinate a ceasefire. The Ukraine Servicemen did this to him.
Description was translated, found under this video.
Andrei Kosyak.The Conditions were Tough, they Threw Me like a Dog next to some Garbage Pit & the Servicemen Began to Use Me for Souvenirs. They Tore Off my Shoulder straps, the Patch of the JCCC. 030622 The JCCC is the "Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC)".
Description was translated, found under this video.
Andrei Kosyak.The Conditions were Tough, they Threw Me like a Dog next to some Garbage Pit & the Servicemen Began to Use Me for Souvenirs. They Tore Off my Shoulder straps, the Patch of the JCCC. 030622 The JCCC is the "Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC)".
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