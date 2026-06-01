Over the past week, there has been a sharp increase in strikes on each other’s rear areas. Kyiv has deployed all its forces in an attempt to cut off the land corridor to Crimea. Traffic on the highway along the Sea of Azov has been suspended, and multiple reports have surfaced of civilian trucks being hit.

In turn, Russia has focused its efforts on striking Ukrainian logistics hubs and oil storage facilities. Numerous strikes on infrastructure have been reported across Ukraine over the past few days. Critical facilities, such as oil depots, are being targeted with special “Geran-2” drones under direct radio control. Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues unabated on the front lines.

In the Slavyansk sector, the town of Konstantinovka remains the most tense point. Currently, Ukrainian forces clearly control only the northern part of the city.

A breakthrough in the stalemate was achieved thanks to a successful Russian army strike from the Ilinovka area toward the city center. Consequently, Ukrainian units near City Hospital No. 5 are now surrounded. Additionally, Russian troops are attempting to attack from Novodmitrovka toward the city center. Thus, a second, larger encirclement of the Ukrainian army may develop in Konstantinovka. In the eastern part of the city, Russian assault groups have infiltrated and now have visual control of the exit to Druzhkivka. There is fighting in the high-rise buildings of the historic center, and the identification and elimination of the remaining Ukrainian infantry in the residential sector continues.

According to reports from May 31, advance assault units have seized Ukrainian positions on the northern outskirts of Dolgaia Balka. This maneuver is necessary to secure the flank of the Russian force advancing toward the center of Konstantinovka.

The Ukrainian command has already withdrawn some UAV units to neighboring Alekseevo-Druzhkivka. This indicates that the situation in the city has deteriorated significantly. At the same time, counterattacks are expected in an effort to stabilize the situation and maintain control of the city’s media.

Increased activity by Russian army units has been observed north of Gulyaipole. On May 31, advance assault units advanced to within striking distance of the village of Lyubitskoye, advancing more than 5 kilometers forward. The operational situation in this area remains tense. This breakthrough was achieved along an extremely narrow strip, which threatens to encircle the advancing forces. If Russian troops consolidate their positions in Lyubitskoye, the situation for the Ukrainian army will deteriorate sharply. Capturing this village provides access to the road leading to the city of Orekhov. This road is currently used to supply frontline Ukrainian units. This could force the Ukrainian command to abandon a large part of the front line and retreat westward.

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