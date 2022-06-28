Blessing '97, RFK Stadium Blessing Prayer and Program-Rev. Sun Myung Moon

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This is a video produced by the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification with prayers by world religious leaders, Blessing pledges and the Blessing Sealing Prayer by Rev. Sun Myung Moon at the historice Blessing of 3.6 million couples at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC on November 29th, 1997.