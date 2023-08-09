Create New Account
8/8 Lion's Gate 🦉🦅🦁🔥🌪🔥🦁🦅🦉8/9
MJTank
Published Yesterday

Tonight's astronomy, including conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. How does their gravity affect ours? 808? 818? #Quantum "Poppin' the QTF": The QWF has popped. 8/8 August 8th and 9th, 2023. #Quantum #Vibes Various interpretations about "Lion's Gate" and the times and energies soon to come. Some things are less debatable, like when, after midnight tonight and until the 12th (next 4 nights), there's a meteor per minute after midnight. If you have clear skies, this year's Perseids meteor shower is one to add to your #SkyWatch calendar! I’m trying to get views #Optics with reflector telescope, and also a less-cool spotting scope but jazzed up with a phone-camera mount! Maybe I can get some good pics to share later.Telegram: https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5

Heiroglyphs: Freedom For Eternity”808” Tee Design https://www.etsy.com/listing/1481288173/freedom-for-eternity-frontback-print

Livestream background music credit: Skytree, Infraplanetary. https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/infraplanetary

🦉🦅🦁🔥🌪🔥🦁🦅🦉

linktr.ee/mjtank108


