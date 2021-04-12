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NOT A PANDEMIC BUT VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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313 views • April 12, 2021
At the end of the day, the RonaJab is bad news. This is a Mayo Clinic trained pathologist and he is a virologist and speaks truth about masks, the shot, vitamin D and preventative measures! Listen to the first 3 minutes and decide if you want to listen further!

Above and below the 35th parallel there is insufficient sunlight in winter for the skin to synthesize vitamin D so people must ingest supplements. Tropical regions do just fine in gathering vitamin D which is essential for maintaining a robust immune system. You can take control of your own health and do something about it. Obesity is your worst enemy!

Good sources of vitamin D: The recommended daily value (DV) is 800 IU (20 mcg) of vitamin D per day from foods.

1) oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel.
2) red meat.
3) liver
4) egg yolks
5) Mushrooms (mushrooms are the only good plant source of vitamin D and produce vitamin D2, whereas animals produce vitamin D3. Only wild mushrooms or mushrooms treated with UV light are good sources of vitamin D)
Keywords
healthvitamin dnutritionfoodpandemicdietsugarcovid-19plandemic
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