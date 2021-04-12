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NOT A PANDEMIC BUT VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY
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313 views • April 12, 2021
At the end of the day, the RonaJab is bad news. This is a Mayo Clinic trained pathologist and he is a virologist and speaks truth about masks, the shot, vitamin D and preventative measures! Listen to the first 3 minutes and decide if you want to listen further!
Above and below the 35th parallel there is insufficient sunlight in winter for the skin to synthesize vitamin D so people must ingest supplements. Tropical regions do just fine in gathering vitamin D which is essential for maintaining a robust immune system. You can take control of your own health and do something about it. Obesity is your worst enemy!
Good sources of vitamin D: The recommended daily value (DV) is 800 IU (20 mcg) of vitamin D per day from foods.
1) oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel.
2) red meat.
3) liver
4) egg yolks
5) Mushrooms (mushrooms are the only good plant source of vitamin D and produce vitamin D2, whereas animals produce vitamin D3. Only wild mushrooms or mushrooms treated with UV light are good sources of vitamin D)
Above and below the 35th parallel there is insufficient sunlight in winter for the skin to synthesize vitamin D so people must ingest supplements. Tropical regions do just fine in gathering vitamin D which is essential for maintaining a robust immune system. You can take control of your own health and do something about it. Obesity is your worst enemy!
Good sources of vitamin D: The recommended daily value (DV) is 800 IU (20 mcg) of vitamin D per day from foods.
1) oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel.
2) red meat.
3) liver
4) egg yolks
5) Mushrooms (mushrooms are the only good plant source of vitamin D and produce vitamin D2, whereas animals produce vitamin D3. Only wild mushrooms or mushrooms treated with UV light are good sources of vitamin D)
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