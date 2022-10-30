Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOW JESUS TAKES OUR SINS AWAY ON THE CROSS - ANIMATION
9 views
channel image
Holy Living
Published 22 days ago |

Pastor Joseph Prince's vision of what really happened on the cross.  Not only was Jesus beaten and bruised he felt the sins of the world thrust onto Him. FATHER IN HEAVEN loves you so much He gave us His only Begotten SON to take on the sins of the World for those who believe in Him.  Glorious Animation created by Joseph Prince show at Lakewood Church.  JESUS IS LORD !!!

Keywords
lovejesushealinghoperedemptionthe crosssin grace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket