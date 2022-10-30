HOW JESUS TAKES OUR SINS AWAY ON THE CROSS - ANIMATION

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Pastor Joseph Prince's vision of what really happened on the cross. Not only was Jesus beaten and bruised he felt the sins of the world thrust onto Him. FATHER IN HEAVEN loves you so much He gave us His only Begotten SON to take on the sins of the World for those who believe in Him. Glorious Animation created by Joseph Prince show at Lakewood Church. JESUS IS LORD !!!