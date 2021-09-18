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Lawyer Todd Callender – How to Hold the New World Order Accountable
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263 views • September 18, 2021
This very relevant presentation was given on July 27th, 2021 at the America’s Frontline Doctors: White Coat Summit. International Law expert Todd Callender lays out how local law enforcement and sheriffs can be used to ensure those responsible for this ongoing global genocide are brought to justice. He explains:
“For Crimes against humanity there is something called Universal Jurisdiction. Universal Jurisdiction means the crimes are so heinous, so intolerable to society that anybody has the right to investigate the crime, anybody has the right to report that crime, and any court, any law enforcement body, any legislature on the planet has the right to pursue that crime.”
Join the Fight: http://vaxxchoice.com/
White Coat Summit videos: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/summit/
“For Crimes against humanity there is something called Universal Jurisdiction. Universal Jurisdiction means the crimes are so heinous, so intolerable to society that anybody has the right to investigate the crime, anybody has the right to report that crime, and any court, any law enforcement body, any legislature on the planet has the right to pursue that crime.”
Join the Fight: http://vaxxchoice.com/
White Coat Summit videos: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/summit/
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