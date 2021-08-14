AUSSIE FORCIBLY THROWN IN ASYLUM FOR COVID THOUGHTCRIME. SEE MY NOTES FOR WHAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN

This is what is really going on and what is about to happen:

Soon to be ex-wife. If you fight back, you will lose your kids. She is about to be coerced into using the family courts (or whatever they call it there) against you as a weapon. She will alienate you from your kids and you will be deemed mentally ill even if you are sane. How do I know this? I have witnessed this first hand more a dozen times. Your screwed dude. It is profitable to lock you up or put you in a mental facility. The family court systems are having orgasms over covid. Just wait it is about to get worse.



You don't know it but they will behind your back (and hers) make your kids wards of the state and what little right you have to them is gone. They will be able to inject them or flat out remove them from you AND HER on a whim. She is an idiot. She just screwed herself and your kids big time. She will be told she is doing "the right thing".



They can now get more money for the state and your family will see a small percentage of that money (in the form of useless benefits) if any at all. It is child abuse, treason and financial fraud and it is running rampant in the United States.



How much money is involved is a guess but in Texas the family courts will pull in around 6 BILLION (WITH A "B") United States fake dollars this year. The family courts in Texas fund up to 80% of the entire state judge retirement fund. And this money if funneled through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to offshore accounts in what is called the "CRIS" (Court Registry Investment System) system. They don't pay taxes on the transfer of the funds, they charge the taxes in the form of fee's etc back to the people at large. They win everybody loses and infrastructure and services fail to get funded.



The family court system in the United States is they number one child trafficker in the entire country and very possibly the world. That is what has just started for you. It is part of the destruction of the family and 9 times out of 10 is used incorrectly or as way to gain control of the children.



You got blindsided and now you are about to get railroaded and have your life ruined.