The Democrat party - Hypocrisy, Political Projection and the Psychology of Deflection

As the conservative purge rages on, we can show you in real time how none of this makes sense, and that the bias towards those who should be controlled, compared to those who shouldn’t be controlled is so blatant, yet now part of a social norm. Good for me, not for thee. Hypocrisy, Political Projection and the Psychology of deflection. The hypocrisy is obvious. The Psychology of deflection is to move attention for their bad behaviors away from them, and then redirect it towards other people they may use as their scapegoats. Political Projection is similar to deflection, by blaming your political rivals for what you are actually engaging in, you project blame onto them, while deflecting blame from yourself. So I’ll bet you didn’t know you were going to get a lesson right out of Freuds playbook did you? Neither did I, I just kind of go with it.