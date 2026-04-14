🚨IDF fired on Gaza aid seekers for no reason – GHF whistleblower, former contractor, David McIntosh

🚨IDF fired on Gaza aid seekers for no reason – GHF whistleblower

Israeli soldiers often shot at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation contractors and "used stray dogs for target practice," says David McIntosh, a former contractor with Safe Reach Solutions, which ran logistics for the GHF.

👉 The IDF used deadly force against aid seekers who posed no threat, the whistleblower reveals, and describes an incident when an Israeli sniper shot a 12-year-old boy, whom he believes was fatally wounded.

McIntosh says he reported what he'd witnessed at the aid distribution centers to his higher-ups, but they never even followed up.

Adding:

Reuters: Italy's government has decided to ​suspend the automatic renewal of a defence ‌cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, citing the conflicts in the Middle East.

Adding: Trump's response about Meloni and Italy:

"Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn't giving us any help to get oil?" - we can add Meloni to the long list of people Donald Trump has beef with.

In a phone call with Corriere della Sera Trump asked "Do people like her? I can't imagine. I'm shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong."

Did you talk to her about this?

"No. She simply says Italy doesn't want to get involved. Even though Italy gets its oil from there, even though America is very important to Italy, she doesn't think Italy should be involved. She thinks America should do the work for him."

Regarding the Pope, Giorgia Meloni said that what you said was unacceptable.

"It's her who's unacceptable, because she doesn't care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if they had the chance."

But did you talk about these things?

"No..."

Haven't you spoken even once this month?

"No, we haven't spoken in a long time."

Why?

"Because she doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought."



