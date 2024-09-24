Scott Ritter Is Israel Prepared for a '3 Front War'? - Judge Napolitano

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter Is Israel Prepared for a Three-Front War?
I'm sharing this video from 'Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom' on YouTube. Video posted there, Monday, Sept 23rd.
Here is a link to the 'Occupy Peace & Freedom Rally'
Go in person or watch online, this Saturday, September 28, 2024
Speakers:
Judge Andrew Napolitano, Scott Ritter, Max Blumenthal, Anya Parampil and Gerald Celente... others. Even Roger Waters co-founder of 'Pink Floyd' and ... will be there.
September 28th on the Four Corners of Freedom, John and Crown St. in Kingston, NY
Starting at 3 pm.