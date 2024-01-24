Beware of The Company You Keep Part 2

Continuing with Eliphaz the Temanite, I am urged to point out his harmful statements as Job’s “friend”.
His blatant contradictions of the Word of the LORD. And how dangerous this can be to believers and nonbelievers alike.
To get a full understanding you must read or watch part one
