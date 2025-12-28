BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Safety Wars 12-26-2025 Hepatitis B Vaccination
Safety Wars
Safety Wars
34 views • 2 days ago

I cannot emphasize enough, we are not giving or will never give medical advice. You need to speak to your medical provider, doctor, or other qualified person to determine your own healthcare needs and risks. Do your own research and thinking.


We include an article by Jake Scott from the Genetic Literacy Project. Viewpoint: Killing children, RFK, Jr-CDC-Trump Administrations Plan to Roll Back Hepatitis Birth Dosing will Skyrocket Cases and Lead to Preventable Diseases.


We are using this article under “Fair Use” guidelines and we are commenting on it. This is likely one of the best articles that is publicly available, and IMHO this type of debate is what is needed, not more rhetoric or soundbites.


https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2025/12/18/viewpoint-killing-children-rfk-jr-cdc-trump-administrations-plan-to-roll-back-hepatitis-birth-dosing-will-skyrocket-cases-and-lead-to-preventable-diseases/


Here are the links to the CDC press releases:


https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2025/2025-acip-recommends-individual-based-decision-making-for-hepatitis-b-vaccine-for-infants-born-to-women.html


https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2025/2025-hepatitis-b-immunization.html



Our Christmas Album: Safety Warriors, Safety Wars Christmas Volume 1, A Holiday Safety Celebration. Is available on Apple Music and Spotify.


We have a regular broadcast on Safety FM, listen to us on your favorite Podcast platform and video network as Safety Wars.


Tune into Safety Wars on your favorite podcast and video network for this and other safety stories. visit us at safetywars.com. like and share us on social media.


If we run overtime our preferred network for video is Rumble :https://rumble.com/user/SafetyWars and you can see us there. Hour 2 will be uploaded to the regular podcast network.


ALL MUSIC IS EITHER ROYALTY FREE, Copyright FREE, OPEN SOURCE OR WE OWN IT.


All videos, content, and music other than mine are used under fair use doctrine. We comment on all different kinds of stuff.

