Extra MMR Baby Vax, Fluoride Autism Link, Anemopsis Californica, Michael Boldin, 10th Amendment Center - The RSB Show 4-4-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW:Extra MMR Baby Vaccine?, RFK Jr. Hires Calley Means, Fluoride’s Autism Link, Anemopsis Californica, Michael Boldin, 10th Amendment Center, Missouri’s 2nd Amendment Preservation, Dietitian Monopoly Threatens Choice, Measles Fear Fades, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/extra-mmr-baby-vaccine-rfk-jr-hires-calley-means-fluorides-autism-link-anemopsis-californica-michael-boldin-10th-amendment-center-missouris-2nd-amendment-preservation-dietit/